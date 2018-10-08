Janelle Monáe Joins Disney’s Reboot Of ‘Lady And The Tramp’

Janelle Monae continues to expand her acting resume. This time she has landed a role in the remake of the Disney classic, Lady and the Tramp.

According to Deadline, Monae will voice the role of Peg, “the wise-cracking friend of Lady.” Lady is being voiced by Janelle’s real-life friend Tessa Thompson. Her role was previously announced with Justin Theroux, who will be voicing the role of Tramp.

The film’s reboot is a part of Disney’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will launch in late 2019.

Monae has seen music success within her music and acting careers. She starred in the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures with Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. She also starred in the Oscar-winning film, Moonlight, with Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and Naomie Harris.

She recently landed a role in Focus Features biopic Harriet, and will voice a character in the upcoming animation Ugly Dolls. However, the film we’ll see her in is Welcome To Marwen, which releases in December.

