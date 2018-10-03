To Freedom! Janelle Monáe Lands Role in Forthcoming Harriet Tubman Biopic

From appearing alongside Steve Carell as GI Julie in The Women of Marwen to gracing W magazine as a PI for Jordan Peele’s Noir Town, you could say Janelle Monáe’s had a hell of a year. Oh, and did we mention her latest album is amazing?

Adding to her roster of 2018 accomplishments, The Hollywood Reporter shares that the Electric Lady’s bringing her talents to Harriet, the forthcoming Harriet Tubman biopic brought to you by Fox Searchlight.

“Harriet, which will film in Virginia, will track Tubman’s journey from escaped slave to conductor on the Underground Railroad, successfully leading dozens of slaves to freedom from the pre-Civil War era South,” THR reports. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo (Step), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), among others. It will be directed by Kasi Lemmons, who’s known for The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Candyman (1992) and Eve’s Bayou (1997).

On top of an incredibly successful music career, Monáe’s also been hard at work in the world of film. You may recall her notable roles in major films like Hidden Figures—where she played Mary Jackson—and Moonlight—where she played Teresa.

“I’ve never viewed myself as ‘just’ a musician or singer,” she told The Guardian last year. “I’m a storyteller who wants to tell untold, meaningful, universal stories in unforgettable ways. I want to do it all, study it all and find my place in it.”

No word on what role she’ll play in Harriet, but it looks like the flick starts filming in Virginia this month. Stay tuned for more details.

