Peep This: T.I. & Tiny Return To Reality TV With “Friends & Family Hustle” [VIDEO]

via MadameNoire:

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are making a grand return back to life in front of the camera.

Their new show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, will again feature the Harris clan and will bring some of their closest friends along for the reality show ride. The series is slated to premiere on October 22.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After a tumultuous year riddled with controversy and divorce filings, Harris’ have decided to rekindle their relationship all the while balancing the demands of their careers and familial relationships. The gang is all back in effect including the couple’s seven children, Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress.

Cast members now also include singer Monica Brown, singer and actress LeToya Luckett-Walker and best-selling author Antonia “Toya” Wright, along with Wright’s daughter Reginae Carter.

SEE ALSO:

From solidifying themselves as artists and creators, to marriages and babies, the show’s new additions will live out some life-altering moments on camera.

The show will focus on the couple’s reconciliation, juggling parenthood to seven children who range in age from 22 to two, young love, and painting their business sense and careers. T.I. just dropped his new album, Dime Trap, and recently curated a pop-up trap music exhibit in Atlanta. Tiny also has several business ventures and will be reuniting with her Xscape band mates for a SoSo Def reunion tour.

This second go-round follows the Harris’ first reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle, which was solely based around the tightly knit family. However, after Tiny filed for divorce in 2017, the show came to an abrupt close. Over 2.2 million viewers tuned into the May 2017 finale which left so many questions unanswered about the couple’s relationship.

According to Deadline, the series was VH1’s longest running reality show, becoming the first to hit the 100 episode mark on the network.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: