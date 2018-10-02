Kenan Thompson didn’t have any hair on his tongue while discussing Kanye West’s latest antics on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Putting on his “Make America Great Again” hat, the rapper went on an off-air rant about Trump after performing.

“The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

On the late night talk show, the Saturday Night Live veteran said he didn’t join the rapper on stage for the season premiere during his off-air Donald Trump rant and left before it happened.

“I got to watch the circus unfold,” he said. “[West] voiced his opinion very loudly…we’re all entitled to our opinion. I don’t know if that’s the moment necessarily to hold people hostage like that.”

“As soon as [West] said ‘hey join me up on stage everybody,’ I was like “Oh, there goes the little cheese in the mousetrap, it’s going down,” he continued.

While Thompson said he left the stage before the closing credits, he applauded his cast members that stayed on stage.

“It’s hard to stand there and not be able to debate someone…and just stand there and take it,” he said. “We’re fair, we’re in the service business…we don’t judge, we’re not there to judge.”

You can watch Thompson talk about the entire affair in the video down below.

Kenan Thompson Explains How Kanye West Held SNL Cast Hostage During Rant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

