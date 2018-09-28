CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

“What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [VIDEO]

Of all the bags Harvey has chased and collected, he won't be getting one via his rapping.

14 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Source: Byron Cohen / Getty

Pusha T‘s “The Story of Adidon” will go down in history as one of the most explosive rap takedowns in history with Drake catching the brunt of the attack. However, others on the track caught strays including Steve Harvey, and he’s since fired back with his own bars towards the G.O.O.D. Music president.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The bars from the diss track are as follows: “Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n*gga made him.”

Harvey, who once wore suits that begged to be acknowledged from a former era, has since toned down that look for a more refined look but that didn’t stop him from going into his struggle rapper bag to give King Push some bars live from the Family Feud set.

SEE ALSO: Pusha T &amp; Virginia Williams’ Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]

“Pusha T. Who the f*ck is that?” Harvey said to the studio audience. “Pusha T don’t help me with none of my bills, ain’t sending none of my kids through school. Pusha T don’t answer my prayers. Pusha T don’t give me health.”

From there, Harvey began freestyling and we’ll just let you hear his darts on your own.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

“What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pusha T , Steve Harvey

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close