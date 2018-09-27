CLOSE
Watch: New ‘Creed II’ Trailer Released

A look into the Creed sequel has arrived and it looks just as intense as the first movie, if not more. It’s a much-needed follow up to the 2015 movie about a fighter who discovered himself and his family. 

In Creed II, Adonis (played by Michael B. Jordan) is well into his boxing career and has a child, which comes as a concern as he preps to fight Ivan Drago, the son of his coach Rocky Balboa’s (played by Sylvester Stallone) biggest enemy and the man who killed his father.

Naturally, Adonis’ family and coach say it’s not worth it, but if you remember the first movie, you know Adonis wouldn’t back down that easy.

Check out the revealing trailer for Creed II above and get your popcorn ready for its November 21 release!

