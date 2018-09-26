Jailed Bill Cosby Reportedly Had Hot Dog Bun Thrown At Him & Fell Down A Few Steps

Oh, boy! Seems like Bill Cosby is going to have a rough way to go during his prison sentence. Reports are already swirling that his first day was a hard one.

A source from the Montgomery County courthouse told RadarOnline.com that Cosby was reportedly allowed a brief call to his wife of 54 years, Camille (who wasn’t at the sentencing), on speakerphone. He reportedly told her that his first dinner was gruesome. The source said, “He said he had a stale hot dog bun thrown at him and he fell down a few steps because he wasn’t being guided.”

Officials are reportedly keeping a close eye on him, fearing that he may endanger himself. Bill reportedly told Camille, “They took my cane, tie and shoelaces because they think I will harm myself.” He also reportedly begged his wife to find a way to get him out of prison, telling her, “Grab the checkbook and hire anyone and everyone.”

