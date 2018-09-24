Looks like Kanye West might really be making that move back to Chicago after all.
This past weekend the hardest working man on the 2018 Hip-Hop scene took a break from his busy schedule to take in a White Sox game with his son, Saint West. Taking the field of U.S. Cellular Field with his son on his shoulders, Yeezy and his seed were bestowed the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch(es) of the game with Saint going before his old man.
It’s good to see Kanye West once again doing normal things in normal colored hair. Maybe getting away from that Hollywood way of life and resettling back into that Chicago state of mind is doing Ye some good. Least that’s what we hoping for.
Check out the video of the pitches below and let us know if you think Ye should really make that move to Chi-Town for good.
Kanye & His Son Threw Out First Pitches At Chicago White Sox Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com