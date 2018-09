No Turban, Nick had time today! Welcoming Kanye West back from the sunken place, Nick Cannon kept it real “grown man” like. As he shamelessly plugged his sold out show in Houston, it was also an invite to Ye’ to come join Cannon on the Wild N’ Out stage for the 200th episode.

RELATED: Kanye West Lashes Out At Drake and Nick Cannon Over Kim Kardashian/Sex Comments [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One would think they have each others phone numbers but, Nick said it best, ” I guess this the way we communicate in 2018″.

Seems like Kanye held a lot in and had to expressing himself, but it’s clear Kim is a sensitive subject with Mr. West.

RELATED: Kanye West Has A New Solo Album & Duet Project With Chance The Rapper On The Way

Nick Cannon continued his invite and it sounds like all gloves are off! All jokes allowed!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye West’s Warning [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopnc.com