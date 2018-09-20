Desitny’s Child Reunion Part 2? Beyonce Reunites With Latavia At On The Run II [PHOTOS]

Okay, are we seriously getting close to an OG Destiny’s Child reunion?

Last week, Letoya Luckett was spotted backstage with Beyonce at the OTR II show in Arlington and had the internet ablaze. Glowing and full from her pregnancy, the OG Destiny’s Child member and Beyonce posed backstage like two sisters who wanted to catch up.

Fast-forward to this morning and bam, now there’s photos of Beyonce and Latavia at OTR II!

Look, we’re not saying a Destiny’s Child reunion need to happen at this point, but if everybody is taking pictures with Beyonce, then it’s quite clear something is going on. Right?

