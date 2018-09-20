Drake Sues Woman Over False Pregnancy & Sexual Abuse Claims

Drake is taking legal action against Instagram model Layla Lace for allegedly falsely claiming he got her pregnant and assaulted her.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court and identified as a “baby scam,” accuses Layla Lace of civil extortion, fraud, defamation, abuse of process and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Rolling Stone.

Drake admits he had consensual sex with Layla Lace at a Manchester, England hotel in February 2017 during his European tour run, but says she turned their quick fling into a “fantasy relationship.”

Rolling Stone reports:

[Layla Lace] claimed she unsolicitedly booked a $1,600 flight to London after the rapper canceled a tour date there due to illness. “If ima be there when it’s time to have fun, i should definitely be there when he’s sick as well,” she allegedly texted a mutual friend. The suit claims [Layla Lace] turned angry when no one responded to her booking of the flight, after which she canceled her flight and Drake ceased communication with her.

The model did an interview shortly after revealing she was pregnant and declared Drake the father. When Drake’s legal team asked for a paternity test, she refused, and a rape story surfaced, according to TMZ.

Court documents note that the case was taken to Manchester police who interviewed and cleared Drake, but the rapper says Layla Lace tried to extort him with a request for millions in exchange for her silence.

