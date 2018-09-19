Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million Dollars For Hurricane Florence Relief

Six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan donated $2 million on Tuesday (September 18) to assist residents of the Carolinas — $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund, according to USA Today.

Jordan, who grew up playing basketball in Wilmington, NC, said that the devastation “just hits home…I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

In addition to the donation, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization will help pack disaster food boxes Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte. The disaster food boxes, which provide individual meals, will be shipped to Wilmington, Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and distributed to those directly impacted by the hurricane.

The goal? To deliver 5,000 food boxes.

This is great news and I’m sure that the people of Wilmington and the surrounding areas appreciate the support from their hometown favorite and sports legend.

