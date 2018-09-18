Mother Turns In Son After Seeing Him On TV In Connection With Deadly Carjacking [VIDEO]

This past weekend a mother in suburban Atlanta was watching the news when she saw her son in a surveillance photo. The story was all about a fatal carjacking that happened in the area of South West Atlanta. According to WSB-TV, 24-year-old father of two, Terrick Matthews was sleep in his car when they shot him in the neck.

Police believes Matthews was willing to do whatever the carjackers wanted, but they still killed him. Detective Ebony Johnson mentioned that the 15-year-old along with his mother turned himself in. She said, “It wasn’t necessary for them to take his life. They were in compliance. They were getting out of the vehicle at that point.” She is urging anyone with information to please come forward. Johnson said, “Think about it as being one of your family members that lost their life. You would want them to be brought to justice.”

A warrant has been issued for the second suspect and police need help identifying the third suspect. The mother of the victim mentioned that her son had not only started a new job, but just hours before his death called to wish her a happy birthday. He leaves behind two young kids.

