In life sometimes it can be hard to extend forgiveness to people. Kirk Franklin in his music sings about the love he has for God and recently got very candid about his relationship with his biological parents. In a touching Instagram post, Franklin was pictured with his biological father and told fans that he was given up for adoption by his parents.

He said, “Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3-6 months to live. I’ve lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day. I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own. But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong.”

In the post the gospel singer spoke about going to Houston to visit his biological father and forgiving him. Franklin is asking fans to pray for him as well as his father. We are so thankful that Franklin shared his story and will continue to keep his family in our prayers.

Kirk Franklin Finally Meets His Biological Father, Who’s Fighting To Stay Alive [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com