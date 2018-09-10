2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Is Back For Halloween…And This Time, It’s Haunted

2 Chainz changed the game with the impeccable rollout for his 2017 mixtape, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Beside getting pretty girls like Karrueche Tran, Erykah Badu and Cardi B to curate playlists in anticipation for the project, the ATL native took things a step further by resurrecting an actual trap house in his hometown.

The temporary Georgia landmark was beloved among fans and residents alike, and ended up being so popular that it was holding up traffic on Howell Mill due to fans trying to take pictures or stopping to park in front of the house. The pink trap house ended up going back to it’s normal drab digs after Chainz’ lease was up, disappointing hip hop fans.

But now….finally….The Pink Trap House has risen from the dead almost a year later. 2 Chainz announced the return of The Pink Trap House while closing out ONE MusicFest on Sunday night, and this time it’s for the Halloween season.

The rapper’s team over at Street Execs Management is collaborating with 13 Stories Haunted House, which is nationally recognized as one of the scariest and most interactive Halloween experiences in the U.S. by USA Today.

Together, 13 Stories and Street Execs have reincarnated The Pink Trap House to take attendees through a thrilling experience that will feature some of the most iconic scenes in urban classic films of the 80s and 90s.

The first phase will feature the traditional haunted house experience, along with an urban legend twist. In the second phase, guests will get into action by fending off killer zombies with custom artillery. And for the third and final phase, attendees will be put through the ultimate test: being blindfolded. For the grand finale, guests will have to depend on sound and touch to complete the maze of rooms.

The Haunted Pink Trap House is a continuation of the success of last year’s iconic Pink Trap House, which 2 Chainz himself compared to The Statue of Liberty. This brand new rendition of the cultural landmark will provide guests with an hour-long experience filled with iconic trap characters, figures, and more.

The Haunted Pink Trap House will be open Halloween season starting September 21 and ending November 11. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here, where fans can also purchase priority entry and limited edition merchandise.

2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House Is Back For Halloween…And This Time, It’s Haunted was originally published on globalgrind.com