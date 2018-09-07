News
Who Makes The Best Chicken? [POLL]

National Fried Chicken Day

Americans love chicken. Here’s a list of the top 11 places that people just can’t get enough of. Tell us below who you think makes the best chicken?

Wing Stop

Chick-fil-A

Church’s Chicken

KFC

Raising Cane’s

Popeyes

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Williams Chicken

Golden Chick

Chicken Express

Rudy’s Chicken

View this post on Instagram

Tenders anyone?

A post shared by Rudyschicken (@rudyschicken) on

 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Who Makes The Best Chicken? [POLL] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

