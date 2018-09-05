CLOSE
News
Home > News

Anthony Anderson Will Not Face Charges For Sexual Assault

4 reads
Leave a comment

Anthony Anderson will not be charged following an investigation into sexual assault allegations due to a lack of evidence against the Black-ish star, reports The Blast.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, the alleged victim refused to be interviewed by the investigating officer. According to The Blast, it is “vital” to the investigation that the reporting party go over the details with authorities.

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos

Anthony Anderson Will Not Face Charges For Sexual Assault was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Anthony Anderson , charges , Sexual Assault

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close