Watch The Homegoing Service Of Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest on Friday (Aug. 31). Her funeral is an invite only event, but the general public will be able to watch and listen to the service for Aretha Franklin in its entirety.
National broadcasters including HLN and the Word Network are planning to air the complete five-hour-long funeral. Scheduled to perform are Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan. Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Tyler Perry, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Clive Davis are a few of the speakers set to appear.
Per Billboard, MSNBC, and CNN will air portions of the service live, and Detroit residents can watch on a number of local stations. Several national publications such as USA Today, the Associated Press, ABC News and BET will live stream the service on their websites.
The funeral will begin at 9 A.M CT and gospel powerhouses such as Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams are scheduled to perform.
