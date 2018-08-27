Was Birdman’s Public Apology Enough To Have A Relationship Again With Lil Wayne? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Birdman performed at Lil Weezyana Fest and while on stage delivered a heartfelt apology to Lil Wayne. He spoke about how he loves Wayne like a son and that he feels so good to be with him again. Rickey Smiley mentioned that the apology was nice, but he would still be skeptical.

Headkrack spoke about how it’s going to be hard to pick up where they left off. He also gave some comments on “Power” and if you haven’t seen it watch out for a spoiler. It was a pretty crazy episode though.

