Birdman performed at Lil Weezyana Fest and while on stage delivered a heartfelt apology to Lil Wayne. He spoke about how he loves Wayne like a son and that he feels so good to be with him again. Rickey Smiley mentioned that the apology was nice, but he would still be skeptical.
Headkrack spoke about how it’s going to be hard to pick up where they left off. He also gave some comments on “Power” and if you haven’t seen it watch out for a spoiler. It was a pretty crazy episode though.
RELATED: Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Theme Wedding With Birdman
RELATED: Lil Wayne Wants Birdman To Handover Contracts For Nicki Minaj & Drake
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Did Lil Wayne Forgive Birdman? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Was Birdman’s Public Apology Enough To Have A Relationship Again With Lil Wayne? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony’s Friend Ran Up On The Stage At The Beyonce Concert [EXCLUSIVE]
- Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why EJ Johnson Isn’t Speaking About His Friends Death On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show To Broadcast Live From Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium
- PETA Asks Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Donate Her Furs
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: ‘Harvey Didn’t Win’
- Mahershala Ali Stars In 3rd Season Trailer For HBO’s ‘True Detective’
- ‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is It?