Gary With Da Tea Explains Why A Woman Should Never Put Her Purse On The Floor [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s easy to think of superstitions and shrug them off as too silly to take seriously. But the reality is, a lot of us are still carrying around a little belief in the superstitions were told about as kids. Rickey Smiley and the rest of the morning show crew talk about the superstitions passed on by grandmothers and other family members that still stick with them today.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Rickey talks about being nervous about splitting the pole, while Gary With Da Tea talks about keeping people out of your house with socks, never buying a man shoes, or putting your purse on the ground. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Headkrack’s Son LJ & Gary With Da Tea Have A Christmas Chat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Practices Lip-Synching “Tip Toe Through The Tulips ” For Earnest Pugh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Story About Funeral Directors Placing Bets Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Brandon Smiley Tries To Keep It Together During Rickey Smiley’s Ghetto Christmas Poem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 2017: Behind The Scenes Pt. 2 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
94 photos Launch gallery
1. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 94
2. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 94
3. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 94
4. Headkrack & Jamal Woolard
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 94
5. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 94
6. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 94
7. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 94
8. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 94
9. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 94
10. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 94
11. Dr Ian Smith's Book Blast The Sugar
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 94
12. Keith Wesley, Kaleb
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 94
13. Keith Wesley, Kaleb
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 94
14. Keith Wesley, Kaleb
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 94
15. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 94
16. Rita Brent
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 94
17. Dr Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 94
18. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 94
19. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
19 of 94
20. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 94
21. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
21 of 94
22. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
22 of 94
23. Kat Graham
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
23 of 94
24. Dr Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
24 of 94
25. Demetrius Shipp Jr
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
25 of 94
26. Demetrius Shipp Jr
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
26 of 94
27. Tory Evans, Keith Wesley, Kaleb
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
27 of 94
28. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
28 of 94
29. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
29 of 94
30. Rita Brent, Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
30 of 94
31. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Headkrack, Demetrius Shipp Jr
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
31 of 94
32. Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
32 of 94
33. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
33 of 94
34. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
34 of 94
35. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
35 of 94
36. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
36 of 94
37. Headkrack & Jamal Woolard
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
37 of 94
38. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
38 of 94
39. Debra Antney
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
39 of 94
40. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
40 of 94
41. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
41 of 94
42. JAHLIONSOUND
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
42 of 94
43. JAHLIONSOUND
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
43 of 94
44. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
44 of 94
45. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
45 of 94
46. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
46 of 94
47. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
47 of 94
48. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
48 of 94
49. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
49 of 94
50. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
50 of 94
51. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
51 of 94
52. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
52 of 94
53. Yandy Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
53 of 94
54. Maria More
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
54 of 94
55. Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
55 of 94
56. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
56 of 94
57. Rock-T
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
57 of 94
58. Headkrack & Ed Lover
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
58 of 94
59. Rock-T
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
59 of 94
60. Gary With Da Tea & Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
60 of 94
61. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
61 of 94
62. Gary With Da Tea In His Romphim
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
62 of 94
63. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
63 of 94
64. Tommie Lee From "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"& Headkrack
Source:Urban One
64 of 94
65. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
65 of 94
66. JahLion Sound
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
66 of 94
67. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
67 of 94
68. Reginae Carter
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
68 of 94
69. Reginae Carter & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
69 of 94
70. Rickey Smiley
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
70 of 94
71. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
71 of 94
72. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
72 of 94
73. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
73 of 94
74. Ms. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
74 of 94
75. Rickey Smiley
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
75 of 94
76. Rock-T
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
76 of 94
77. Rock-T
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
77 of 94
78. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
78 of 94
79. Bow Wow Behind The Scenes
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
79 of 94
80. Bow Wow Behind The Scenes
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
80 of 94
81. Bow Wow & Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
81 of 94
82. Bow Wow & Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
82 of 94
83. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
83 of 94
84. Ms. Juicy & Tamela Mann
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
84 of 94
85. Headkrack & David Banner In The Hip Hop Spot
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
85 of 94
86. David Banner On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
86 of 94
87. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
87 of 94
88. JAHLIONSOUND
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
88 of 94
89. Da Brat & Elena Santana
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
89 of 94
90. Elena Santana
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
90 of 94
91. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
91 of 94
92. Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
92 of 94
93. Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
93 of 94
94. Rickey Smiley & Yandy Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
94 of 94