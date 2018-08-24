How Comedian Eric Blake Is Helping Foster Kids Use Comedy Through Transition [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Eric Blake has been on several comedy shows including “Def Comedy Jam” and loves making people laugh. He spoke about how when he was younger he used comedy to articulate things he was going through. Eric runs a program, where he works with foster children and helps them use comedy through the transitions they go through.

He currently is on tour with Tommy Davidson and has been writing for him for 5 years. Eric loves doing it and adding special things to make Tommy’s show better. He loves using his creative mind and watching people laugh at his jokes.

