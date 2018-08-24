Star-Studded Gospel Lineup Revealed For Aretha Franklin Funeral

After weeks of speculation, the official lineup for Aretha Franklin‘s memorial service has been announced. It reads like a who’s who of performers, a festival like group of singers ranging from different tenors and more. See the full list below.
Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson are among the performers along with Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, the Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Marvin Sapp, The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Audrey DuBois Harris, Alice McAllister Tillman, Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.
Franklin’s funeral will be held on August 31 in her hometown of Detroit with Bishop Charles H. Ellis II of Greater Grace officiating. Rev. Robert Smith Jr. of Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church will serve as co-officiant. The eulogy will be delivered by the Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. of Atlanta’s Salem Baptist Church.
The ties between singers and Franklin are unique. Hudson was the singer-actress picked by Franklin herself to play her in a biopic. Faith Hill recorded a duet with Franklin for the 2011 album “A Woman Falling Out Of Love,” though the recording did not make the album. Wonder was close to Franklin dating back to his beginnings on Motown in the 1960s and was one of her final visitors before she passed.
