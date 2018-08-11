Last night (August 9), Samsung introduced to the world it’s newest flagship phone the Galaxy Note9. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the tech giant spared no expense threw a block party in NYC at its Samsung 837 store location located in the Meatpacking District.

Samsung took over Washington Street between 13th and Little 12th Street as guests were treated to music, local eats, tech experiences with Samsung products as well a chance to get a hands-on preview of the Note9. Inside the Samsung’s store, VIP guest enjoyed lite bites and cocktails while trying out Samsung’s newest baby and other products.

Emmy Award-winning actress Issa Rae kicked off the event by leading a toast and revealing her love for the phone which she hilariously named her “boss bitch phone.”

Rae wasn’t the only star in the building. Famed Fortnite streamer and Drake’s buddy Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was in the house to help kick off the game’s arrival on Android. As part of the event he squared off against a few lucky fans he new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Note9.

Other notables in attendance included Co-Star of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank, Daymond John, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Olympian and activist Gus Kenworthy, Award-Winning Journalist and Former Editor in Chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth and acclaimed radio personality and podcast host Guy Raz.

To conclude the evening Grammy-nominated rapper Logic performed for outside on stage set up on the shutdown block. He rocked the crowd with his hits such as “1-800-273-8255” and “44 More”.

It was definitely one hell of a way to celebrate the global launch of the Note9. You can see how the phone stacks up against the competition here. To check out more photos from the epic night hit the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ Bill Davila / Startraks/Brian Bedder/ Getty

Samsung Celebrates The Release Of The Galaxy Note 9 With Epic Block Party [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com