Why You Really Need To See “BlacKkKlansman” [EXCLUSIVE]

This weekend you should go out and support Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Headkrack is so excited about this film that is based on a true story about a man that infiltrated the KKK. The film is starring John David Washington and will make you think about what we are still facing now.
Nicki Minaj released her “Queen” album ahead of schedule and fans are pretty excited. Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing possible jail time for multiple situations. He also is violating parole.
Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" Wins Grand Prix At Cannes
6 Facts About Ron Stallworth, The Undercover Cop Who Inspired "BlackKklansman"
John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman
