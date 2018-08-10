How LeBron James Celebrated Women Of Color [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea has a few things to say about LeBron James! The NBA player recently spoke out about how happy he is to see so many women of color doing there thing. He loves how they’re setting examples and being an inspiration to all the little girls watching them.
Some people had an issue with what he said, but that doesn’t matter. Half a dozen schools in South Carolina will have a half day later this month because of Beyonce’s concert. The school district will release kids early to avoid the roads being backed up.
