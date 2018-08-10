Omarosa Manigault Newman is about to release her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House on Tuesday, August 14, and she is pulling all the stunts to get attention. Omarosa says former BFF Trump is a racist and there is proof of him using the n-word.
When Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape leaked of him bragging about sexual assault against women, there were also other reports of tapes with him using the N-word. According to The Guardian, in an excerpt from her book, she claims 45 was caught on a mic saying the it while filming NBC’s “The Apprentice.”
Omarosa wrote in the book that she felt a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. “My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”
She also added, “It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”
However, she claims she never heard him use the word herself.
Comedian Tom Arnold (Rosanne Barr‘s ex-husband) also said earlier this year on the Seattle-based radio station KIRO, “I have the outtakes to “The Apprentice” where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children.” Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have not released the footage because of “various contractual and legal requirements”.
While it would be great to have these tapes leak, if Omarosa claims there are receipts, she needs to put up or shut up.
The Latest:
- Omarosa Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Racist And Claims There Are Receipts Of Him Using The N-Word
- Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How NFL Players Protested Last Night [PHOTOS]
- John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Report Shows 3 Big Ways Ferguson Has Fallen Short Since Michael Brown Was Killed
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
Omarosa Suddenly Realizes Trump Is Racist And Claims There Are Receipts Of Him Using The N-Word was originally published on newsone.com