Todd Bridges Gets Restraining Order On Porn Star Ex-Girlfriend, Fearful She May Poison His Dog

Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges is currently battling some legal issues regarding his porn star ex-girlfriend. Bridges managed to get a restraining order against Melissa Hill, who he alleges has been spreading rumors about his health, but he’s also fearful she’ll try to get back at him by poisoning his dog.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the “Diff’rent Strokes” star claims he broke up with Melissa Hill last month and she responded by tweeting about him 8,000 times. He claims she’s been claiming he has brain damage and that he should not be hired.

Things came to a head last week when Bridges claims she left him a voicemail saying she was going to “get” him. He believes she was threatening him and implying that she would have one of her male friends physically abuse him.

Todd Bridges claims that two days later, one of her male friends called him and said that he was going to come over and “take care of” him. He says he filed a police report over the incidents.

The actor was granted a temporary restraining order which bars Hill from coming within 100 yards of Bridges, his sister, and his son.

The dog in question, Yoko, is a Weiner and Jack Terrier mix breed. Hill has to stay 100 yards away from the pooch too.

