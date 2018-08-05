CLOSE
Lance Gross Is Getting Backlash Over Comment About His Son’s Skin Complexion

(Photo credit: Lance Gross Instagram)

Children are always a blessing! A sweet photo of his newborn son turned into an intense online controversy for Hollywood heart throb Lance Gross.

Gross and his stylist wife Rebecca welcomed their son Lennon Lorin Gross just a month ago and both have been proudly sharing sweet photos ever since.

In the last photo shared of their sweet baby, Lance expressed that he is excited to see that baby Lennon is turning out to have a similar complexion close to his own. The proud papa posted a super adorable picture of his son and captioned it, “LL Kool G my little man’s color is comin’ in nicely! I’m hyped!”

 

 

Lennon is a beautiful chocolate brown baby and big sister Berkeley is more of a caramel color, right in the middle of both mom and dad.

Big Sis & Lil Bro 🐢🐢

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

 

Some took offense to this and accused him of being a colorist, writing:

With tons of conversation about colorism and self-hate popping up under his post, Lance shared a lengthy message in response to the haters:

SOME have it twisted… #excuseanytypos 🤷🏿‍♂️#ifyoufeellikereadingtoday

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

 

In spite of this clarification, the debate continued across social media.

Lance Gross Is Getting Backlash Over Comment About His Son’s Skin Complexion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Lance Gross

