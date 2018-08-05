Lance Gross Is Getting Backlash Over Comment About His Son’s Skin Complexion

Children are always a blessing! A sweet photo of his newborn son turned into an intense online controversy for Hollywood heart throb Lance Gross.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gross and his stylist wife Rebecca welcomed their son Lennon Lorin Gross just a month ago and both have been proudly sharing sweet photos ever since.

In the last photo shared of their sweet baby, Lance expressed that he is excited to see that baby Lennon is turning out to have a similar complexion close to his own. The proud papa posted a super adorable picture of his son and captioned it, “LL Kool G my little man’s color is comin’ in nicely! I’m hyped!”