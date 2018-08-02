Blake Griffin‘s wallet is feeling a little lighter. Reportedly, the NBA star has been ordered to a $258,000 in child support, per month.

What type of golden fleece diapers are his kids using? Also, he may be a victim of the Kardashian curse.

Reports Radar Online:

Kendall Jenner‘s ex Blake Griffin has to fork up $258,000 per month in support for his two young children with baby mama Brynn Cameron, according to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Griffin and Cameron have been embroiled in a nasty paternity case and a separate civil suit where Cameron claimed the NBA star broke off their engagement shortly after he started dating Jenner, when he was still part of the Los Angeles Clippers.

In court documents, Cameron claimed Griffin booted her and their two children, Ford, 5, and Finn, 2 from his $12 million Pacific Palisades mansion. In a January declaration, Cameron said she was “reduced to being homeless,” and only had $100 in her personal bank account.

Before you start playing that tiny violin, you may want to look for an even smaller one.

Cameron, who was a basketball star herself when she attended USC, said she is currently unemployed, and is taking care of the children. Cameron has another child from a previous relationship with former USC quarterback Matt Leinart.

Nevertheless, the court determined that Griffin is bringing in about $2.2 million per month (in 2016) and is worth $35M.

Also, Griffin is currently paying the rent for the five-bedroom home Cameron and the kids are living in as well as their medical insurance. Someone hit the baby jackpot, twice.

Stay blessed Blake. Lordy.

—

Photo: Getty

Blake Griffin Ordered to Pay $258K A Month In Child Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com