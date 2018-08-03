CLOSE
“Basketball Wives” Fans Don’t Believe Jennifer Williams Was Being Stalked By Her Ex Tim Norman

If you’ve been keeping up with Basketball Wives this season then you know it’s no secret that Jennifer Williams has been trying to get a restraining order against her ex Tim Norman. Well, her request has been denied by a judge because the court found no reason for the restraining order. Basketball Wives fans took to Twitter and it doesn’t look like believes that Tim was stalking Jen.

Tim denies all of these claims and according to TMZ, he says after he was pressed by Sweetie Pie’s producers to pop the question and chose not to, she became upset. He even alleges that she tried to run him down with her car and slashed his tires. As if that isn’t bad enough, Tim also claims Jen stole money from him.

Both were granted temporary restraining orders but their requests for permanent ones were thrown right on out, reports TMZ .

“Basketball Wives” Fans Don’t Believe Jennifer Williams Was Being Stalked By Her Ex Tim Norman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Basketball Wives , Jennifer Williams , Tim Norman

