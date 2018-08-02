Rickey Smiley On Family Reunion With Show BBD: “It’s Just A Pleasure To Perform With Somebody Your Age!”

World renowned comedian, radio host, and reality TV star Rickey Smiley can’t wait to see the TJMS family at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Smiley is bringing at least two of his children to the reunion this year and will be participating in several events throughout the weekend. On Sunday he will do a panel on his new book, Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!.

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is Labor Day weekend at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. There will something for everyone, even the babies! While the adults enjoy concerts and expos there will be child care provided and the “babies will have their own parties!”

