Rickey Smiley shares that it took him 7 hours to get from Birmingham to Atlanta, and had to spend the night in a truck. He followed that up with the morning show, Rickey Smiley For Real shoots, and then Dish Nation.

When he was driving home, he felt “drunk sleepy” and had to roll the windows down, holler out loud, and turn the music all the way up just to stay awake on the road.

Follow @TheRSMS

The crew shares their methods on how they keep themselves awake when they get that feeling of your eyes getting real heavy while driving.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But Uplifting Testimony About Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Lists What People Should Be Doing Differently With Cell Phones [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE]

How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]

Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Would There Be A So So Def Without Bow Wow? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]

Barack & Michelle Obama Salute LeBron James For I Promise School

Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Paternity Results: He’s White, She’s Black But Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]

Woman Who Went Into Labor After Being Kicked In The Stomach By A Cop Speaks Out [VIDEO]

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS] 1. Jourdan Dunn 1 of 19 2. Kourtney Kardashian 2 of 19 3. June Ambrose Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Chrissy Teigen Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Kelis Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Kelis Source:Instagram 6 of 19 7. Oprah Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Oprah Source:Instagram 8 of 19 9. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 9 of 19 10. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. John Legend Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE] 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]