Why LeBron James Truly Deserves The “King James” Nickname

Recently Lebron James sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for his first interview since joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spoke candidly about opening a new school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio for at-risk youth and his fresh relocation to the west coast.

With a track record like LeBron’s, he could have played anywhere. So, why did he choose the Lakers over other possible NBA franchises?

“I like the challenge,” notes the Ohio native. “The Lakers organization and their historical franchise match up there with all the greats.”

Never one to shy away from using his platform to combat social injustice he said he felt compelled to speak out against President Donald Trump.

So, will LeBron one day run for office? Could he be a future face on Capitol Hill? One can only hope. For now, he is content coaching AAU.

At the helm of the Lebron James Family Foundation, the “I Promise” School and an amazing basketball legacy, James is nothing less than royalty — and aptly the King.

