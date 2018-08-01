Why Zaytoven Should Be On Your Radar [AUDIO]

Headkrack drops the scoop on Atlanta superproducer Zaytoven and his new movie Birds of a Feather 2. He’s responsible for hundreds of hits for artists like Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, OJ Da Juiceman, and more.

Check out the trailer for Birds of a Feather 2 below.

If you haven’t seen Birds of a Feather part 1, which was released in 2012, then click here to watch it.

