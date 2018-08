Kirk Franklin is being accused of trying to kill his own son.

Franklin has two children with his wife Tammy, and a son from a previous relationship named, Kerrion, born in 1988.

Kerrion has been estranged from the family for years, according to Black Christian News. He popped up online and made a shocking allegation against his super star father. According to Kerrion, he believes that Kirk is trying to have him killed.

Look at what he said via Instagram in a since deleted post:

According to BCN, Kerrion has always been the black sheep of the family. He has a very eccentric personality, which doesn’t fit with Kirk and his family’s polished Christian image.

Kirk Franklin’s Son Says He Tried To Kill Him was originally published on blackamericaweb.com