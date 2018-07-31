It looks like we will finally find out if Drake’s love interest from the “In My Feelings” video will ride or not. A music video is in the works for the summer’s biggest viral sensation.
The internets have been going nuts ever since comedian Shiggy gave the song new life via the “The Shiggy Dance Challenge”. Apparently Drizzy took to New Orleans to shoot the visual and Lala Anthony will be playing the role of Kiki.
In an Instagram post the actress shared a photo of her wearing red top and spandex shorts live on set. The captions hints that she will be the much hyped mystery woman. “HEYYY KEKE….DO U LOVE ME? #inmyfeelings”
Her casting seems to be in line with the real life female heart breaker who has been identified by Genius as Oakland model K’yanna Barber, who she shares a resemblance to.
Aside from the former MTV VJ’s cameo, the video will seemingly also feature transgender Bounce artist Big Freedia and do a quick tribute to JT of The City Girls who is now incarcerated.
Karena Evans, who also directed “God’s Plan”, will be calling the shots for “In My Feelings”.
Earlier this month the song went number on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The 6 God personally thanked Shiggy in person for the viral push but still no confirmation if he got the $250K check that he was reportedly promised.
Via Vibe
Photo: WENN.com
LaLa Anthony To Play Kiki In Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com