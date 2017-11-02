Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats

These are two people who clearly don’t believe in the saying “There’s a time and place for everything.” Like at all.

According to WDIV, on a Sunday Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit, a 48-year-old woman got caught performing oral sex on a 28-year-old man who was sitting right next to her!

Yes, you read that correctly. On a plane. Doing the absolute most. For everyone to see. Not giving two damns.

And just when you thought this story couldn’t get any crazier, oh, it can!

Airport police said that the two doing the deed were complete strangers who had only met on their connecting flight!!! The woman was heading to Nashville, while the man was on his way Miami after they hit D-Town.

Look: We totally get connecting with someone you’ve just met on a plane, but DIS A LITTLE TEW MUCH! And low key: Wouldn’t it have been easier to just go to the bathroom? Granted it’s small, but at least there’s privacy.

But I digress.

Clearly the other passengers were pretty peeved for the couple’s lack of common decency.

