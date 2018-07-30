Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Over? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rumor has it, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going through a rough patch. Sources say the two were spotted outside of a restaurant, where Travis Scott was seen leaving abruptly, as if Kylie kicked him outside of their car. How does this affect their daughter, Stormi? Could Kylie being the bread winner be causing another “storm” in their relationship?
Gary With Da Tea dishes on the news in the audio up top and also shares details on the ongoing beef between Brandy and Monica that was reignited after Brandy recently took all credit for their Grammy-winning song, “The Boy Is Mine.” Monica, however, responded with a classy clap-back that was more of a polite gesture.
