Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Backs Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy

Prescott just wants players to be good little lackeys and play the nation's favorite game.

NFL Football - Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins

Source: Mike Fuentes/WENN.com / WENN

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones introduced a harsh rule that his players must stand for the National Anthem ahead of games despite new rules the NFL is set to introduce which may be more lenient. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott backed up his owner, saying protests for the anthem are out of place and take away from the game.

TMZ Sports reports:

The QB addressed reporters at Cowboys camp Friday and said he’s fine with Jerry’s new rule that forces players to stand … ’cause it’s something he’s always believed in himself.

“I never protest during the anthem and I don’t think that’s the time or venue to do so,” Dak said.

“The game of football has always brought me such at peace and I think it does the same for a lot of people playing the game, watching the game and a lot of people that have any impact of the game.”

“So, when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game … it takes away. It takes away from the joy and to the love that football brings a lot of people.”

Contrasting Prescott’s shoe-shuffling and tap-dancing, extra-woke Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins said in a locker room chat that he thinks Jones is a “bully” for silencing the individual voices of his players in a report from ESPN.

NFL Football - Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins

[caption id="attachment_759080" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Mike Fuentes/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Prescott came out in support of Jerry Jones on Friday (July 27) and supported the demand made by the team owner that players stand for the anthem. As expected, it didn't go over too well with many.

Photo: WENN

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Backs Jerry Jones’ Anthem Policy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

