Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Flex Their Rap Skills By Freestyling! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For 6 seasons fans have watched “Orange Is The New Black” and fallen in love with Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks. The ladies joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about the new season and thank fans for watching as well as supporting the show. They told Headkrack while filming to past times they sometimes make up rap songs.

Headkrack put a beat on and both of the ladies rapped. Danielle went first and rhymed about how the morning show is the place to be and Uzo talked about riding bikes and not being shy. Uzo also spoke about her recent trip where she ate a mouse.

She said it tasted like chicken and they cooked it over fire. The ladies are very happy about this season and hope another one will happen. Make sure you watch “Orange Is The New Black” this weekend.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

