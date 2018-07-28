Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Flex Their Rap Skills By Freestyling! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Show
| 07.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For 6 seasons fans have watched “Orange Is The New Black” and fallen in love with Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks. The ladies joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about the new season and thank fans for watching as well as supporting the show. They told Headkrack while filming to past times they sometimes make up rap songs.

Headkrack put a beat on and both of the ladies rapped. Danielle went first and rhymed about how the morning show is the place to be and Uzo talked about riding bikes and not being shy. Uzo also spoke about her recent trip where she ate a mouse.

RELATED: Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Suggest Da Brat Appear On “Orange Is The New Black” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

She said it tasted like chicken and they cooked it over fire. The ladies are very happy about this season and hope another one will happen. Make sure you watch “Orange Is The New Black” this weekend.

RELATED: Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: “My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Danielle Brooks: “I Will Not Play The Angry Black Woman”

The Latest:

Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Flex Their Rap Skills By Freestyling! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2924934" align="aligncenter" width="726"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] Who doesn’t love OITNB’s Danielle Brooks! Not only is the Tony nominee and three-time SAG winning actress a force to be reckoned with on the stage and screen, but also on the runway! That, and she is the epitome of the importance of body positivity and loving oneself, which always comes through on her Instagram page. Here are pics that prove that the 28-year-old is living her best life.

danielle brooks , Orange is the new Black , Uzo Aduba

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close