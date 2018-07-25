CLOSE
RHOA Drama: Sheree Is Out, But What About Kenya?

These days it seems like all The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama is happening offscreen. First there were all the rumors about whether or not Kenya was returning, now it appears that one housewife has called it quits for sure.

Sheree Whitfield, the Queen of Chateau Sheree is out. She told People.com that the paycheck offered wasn’t what she wanted and so she will not return to the eleventh season of RHOA currently in production.

People.com reports:

After weeks of speculation, the 48-year-old reality star confirmed on Monday that she will not be part of the hit Bravo show’s upcoming eleventh season when it premieres this fall.

The reason for her exit? The salary offer she received from the network.

“Currently living my best life,” she told a fan on her Instagram Story when asked if she was coming back to RHOA. “Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth.”

Asked if she was fired, Whitfield made it clear that she had “declined” the show.

She also went on to tell fans that she wasn’t worried about money, suggesting that Chateau Sherée was in a good place. “Don’t you fret… I’m good love!” Whitfield told a fan, teasing to another that other TV options are on the table. “You may be seeing me soon!”

As for Kenya, she’s apparently in intense negotiations as well. She tweeted about rumors that her reluctance to include her husband, Marc Daly, and the upcoming birth of their first child were putting her at odds with Bravo producers. But it appears that like Sheree, Kenya’s main issue is compensation.

And then went on to explain further:’

It seems fans agree that Kenya should have the chance, if she does want to, to show off her victories since she’s started on RHOA:

Will you be sad to see Sheree and/or Kenya go? 

RHOA Drama: Sheree Is Out, But What About Kenya? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

