Color Me Badd Singer Arrested For Assaulting Bandmate On Stage [VIDEO]

Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams was arrested in Tyre, New York, in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, for assaulting his bandmate Mark Calderon on stage.

According to TMZ, Abrams was clearly upset about something, because after performing a song at del Lago Casino in Tyre, New York, he walked up to Mark Calderon and shoved him to the ground without saying a word.

An eyewitness told TMZ, that Abrams, was having a bad night with his voice. He eventually got so frustrated that he walked off stage.

Calderon hit some sound equipment on his way to the floor, and was hurt. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for neck and back pain, reports TMZ,

According to TMZ, Abrams was arrested for misdemeanor assault, taken to jail where he was booked. His bail was set at $2,000. It is unclear if he’s posted bail yet.

