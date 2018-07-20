How Jill Scott Clapped Back At Her Ex-Husband For Being Petty [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving up all the entertainment news! Jill Scott is making headlines again after her ex-husband, Michael Dobson accuses her of not giving him back several items. She mentioned that she paid for several of the items and that she tried to get in touch with him, but he never responded.

Jill also put his stuff in storage and mailed him the key. Michael claims she has his “Purple Rain” album, shoe horn and several robes he took from hotels. Rick Ross paid his back child support to his ex and she’s pretty happy about it after calling him out.

