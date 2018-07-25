YG Breaks Down The Gang Banger Dream Retirement Plan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

YG is known for his music, fashion and breaks down gang life for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He had several people in his family that were in gangs, but he never got into that life. YG mentioned that when his father went to jail he got into a little bit of trouble and that wasn’t the life for him.

He spoke about people retiring from gang life and what that plan looks like. When you are 40, 50 or 60 you leave gang life, become a hustler and then turn into a businessman. That’s the retirement dream for gang bangers.

RELATED: “Power” Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas

He also said death or jail is another option. YG is excited about his new album “Stay Dangerous,” which will be out in August. He also would like to do concerts and fashion shows in the future.

RELATED: Gang Apologizes For Brutal Murder Of 15-Year-Old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Chris Brown Sued For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home

The Latest:

YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]

15 photos Launch gallery

YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading YG Breaks Down The Gang Banger Dream Retirement Plan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]

Gangs , Retirement , YG

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close