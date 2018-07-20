CLOSE
Jalen Rose & Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low [PHOTOS]

Jalen locked down his own co-worker.

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim

Source: @mollyqerim / Instagram

Jalen Rose is now an honest man. The former Fab 5 and NBA star secretly married his current ESPN colleague Molly Qerim. 

Earth Angel. @mollyqerim

A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on

Page Six reports that about a week ago the couple got married in New York City then hopped right on a plane to Turks and Caicos.

Qerim then posted a picture of her and Rose on the island with the caption, “‘You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that’ 🖤,” on Instagram.

Per 2018 protocol, that’s practically a wedding announcement. That and the ring that can be seen on her left hand.

Congrats to the happy couple. More photos of them together on the flip.

Wifey Slaying. @mollyqerim

A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on

Photo: Instagram

Jalen Rose & Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jalen Rose , Molly Qerim

