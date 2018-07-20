Jalen Rose is now an honest man. The former Fab 5 and NBA star secretly married his current ESPN colleague Molly Qerim.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Earth Angel. @mollyqerim A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on Jul 20, 2018 at 3:24am PDT

Page Six reports that about a week ago the couple got married in New York City then hopped right on a plane to Turks and Caicos.

Qerim then posted a picture of her and Rose on the island with the caption, “‘You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that’ ,” on Instagram.

Per 2018 protocol, that’s practically a wedding announcement. That and the ring that can be seen on her left hand.

Congrats to the happy couple. More photos of them together on the flip.

Wifey Slaying. @mollyqerim A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on May 13, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

The Latest:

—

Photo: Instagram

Jalen Rose & Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: