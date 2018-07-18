Who Has The Best Rap Snack Chips? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you seen rap snack chips? If you haven’t you must get your hands on some. The chips have rappers face on it and each one has a different flavor. Rock-T loves the Lil Boosie flaming hot spicy bbq flavor, Headkrack enjoys the Lil Romeo chips and Da Brat is here for the Migos ranch flavor.

Speaking of Lil Boosie he just got good news and is off of parole. Fans were excited about Chance The Rapper and his new album, but it looks like we won’t be getting one. The rapper went on social media to tell fans that a new album isn’t coming this week.

RELATED: Special K’s Top 5 Ghetto Snacks [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cheetos Takes Their Snack To Another Level

The Latest:

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

24 photos Launch gallery

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

Continue reading Who Has The Best Rap Snack Chips? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

chips , lil boosie , Snacks

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close