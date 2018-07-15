Knicks Legend Charles Oakley Arrested For Allegedly Cheating At Vegas Casino

The Knicks have been having a great offseason and added new pieces that, with maturity, can make them a contender in the Eastern Conference… but one of their legends just landed in hot water.

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday on suspicion of “adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known,” also known as cheating. The 54-year-old was arrested by gaming control board enforcement agents at the luxury Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hotel. The NGCB described Oak’s action as an alleged attempt “to commit or attempt to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment,” but refused to give any further details on what actually happened. He was then booked at a Vegas jail.

“This is not a significant matter and we expect it to be resolved quickly,” Alex Spiro, Oakley’s New York-based attorney, told ESPN.

Charles Oakley Arrested In Las Vegas, Casino Says He Cheated https://t.co/XS46YGCTqD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 12, 2018

The NBA legend played for the Knicks for the bulk of his career and made a name for himself in Madison Square Garden. He was originally selected 9th in the 1985 draft by the Cavs, but his draft rights were traded to the Chicago Bulls. Toward the end of his career, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he served as a vet and taught the next generation of Raptors, including Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

Oak’s most recent run-in with the law came in 2017 when he yelled at Knicks owner James Dolan and got into a tussle with the Garden’s security guards. He was later charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan eventually met at the NBA headquarters to squash the beef.

“Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA,” Silver said of the meeting.

