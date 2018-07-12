The Extravagant Gifts Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus Received [EXCLUSIVE]

Get ready because Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the juicy gossip! If you don’t know by now, Cardi B gave birth to a beautiful girl named, Kulture Kiari Cephus. She was allegedly named by her father, Offset. Baby Kulture has received so many extravagant gifts from people that love her already.

According to Gary she has a Fendi stroller, Versace changing bad and dress as well as a Givenchy teddy bear. Gary believes she deserves all this and more. After talking about Cardi B everyone began making fun of Gary’s shirt which looks like an adult coloring book.

He also spoke about the Whitney Houston movie that everyone is talking about. In the movie they discussed the Chaka Khan song “I’m Every Woman” she remade. Chaka is now suing Google because when you search her a picture of Nick Ashford.

