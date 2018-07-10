How 50 Cent Launched A Feud And Ended Another One [EXCLUSIVE]

50 Cent is known to get into arguments with people on social media. He recently commented on Remy Ma’s photo and spoke about how she looked good after losing weight. Papoose, her husband, decided to make a comment to 50 Cent’s baby mother and mentioned that he knows a good guy that would treat her well.

When 50 Cent saw that he blocked Remy Ma and said his famous words, “Get the strap.” He then posted a picture of Papoose and Remy Ma renewing their vows and said Remy Ma wants 50 Cent and to stop paying the bills. Headkrack also spoke about the comedy beef between Mike Epps and Kevin Hart.

Mike mentioned that everyone is funnier than Kevin and Rickey Smiley thought they were just playing. Kevin responded back with love and wants Mike to stop hating on him. Nick Cannon got involved and Mike started talking about him in “Drumline” and how he always looks like a teenager.

