Ledisi Reveals She’s A Married Woman [PHOTO]

If you’re anything like me, you’re already planning your girls’ trips to next year’s ESSENCE Festival after seeing your social media bombarded by celebs like Lena Waithe, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall get their whole lives. Official Black girl gathering or not, if you ever visited New Orleans you’ve probably fallen in love with something or someone in the Crescent City including the people, the food and/or the culture.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Singer Ledisi recently revealed that The Big Easy is not only her hometown but the place that many fans didn’t know she chose to marry the love of her life. Wait.. Ledisi is married?!

On Friday, Ledisi Anibade Young casually dropped a photo of herself in gorgeous ivory wedding gown with her best friend and love, photographer Ron T. Young. She revealed that the last time she had spent time in the city is when she was tying the knot. I love celebs who can make moves in silence so that their craft is what we’re talking about and not their personal lives. The 46-year-old ESSENCE Festival performer is very private about her love life, and fans and celebrity friends celebrated the news although Ledisi didn’t give many details as far as when, where and how.

The “Pieces of Me” singer looks effortlessly lovely and happy and we wish her all the best as she continues her life journey with the love of her life. Let me find out, New Orleans is the spot I need to send my BFFs so they can kind their very own Kofi Siriboe, Big Easy type bae.

The Latest:

Maxwell, Ledisi, & Leela James LIVE In Raleigh! [PHOTOS] 30 photos Launch gallery Maxwell, Ledisi, & Leela James LIVE In Raleigh! [PHOTOS] 1. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 1 of 30 2. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 2 of 30 3. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 3 of 30 4. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 4 of 30 5. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 5 of 30 6. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 6 of 30 7. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 7 of 30 8. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 8 of 30 9. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 9 of 30 10. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 10 of 30 11. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 11 of 30 12. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 12 of 30 13. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 13 of 30 14. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 14 of 30 15. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 15 of 30 16. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 16 of 30 17. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 17 of 30 18. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 18 of 30 19. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 19 of 30 20. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 20 of 30 21. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 21 of 30 22. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 22 of 30 23. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 23 of 30 24. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 24 of 30 25. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 25 of 30 26. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 26 of 30 27. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 27 of 30 28. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 28 of 30 29. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 29 of 30 30. Maxwell Concert – Raleigh 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Ledisi Reveals She’s A Married Woman [PHOTO] Maxwell, Ledisi, & Leela James LIVE In Raleigh! [PHOTOS] Pictures of Maxwell, Ledisi, and Leela James performing live in Raleigh!