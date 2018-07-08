Ledisi Reveals She’s A Married Woman [PHOTO]

If you’re anything like me, you’re already planning your girls’ trips to next year’s ESSENCE Festival after seeing your social media bombarded by celebs like Lena Waithe, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall get their whole lives. Official Black girl gathering or not, if you ever visited New Orleans you’ve probably fallen in love with something or someone in the Crescent City including the people, the food and/or the culture.
Singer Ledisi recently revealed that The Big Easy is not only her hometown but the place that many fans didn’t know she chose to marry the love of her life. Wait.. Ledisi is married?!
On Friday, Ledisi Anibade Young casually dropped a photo of herself in gorgeous ivory wedding gown with her best friend and love, photographer Ron T. Young. She revealed that the last time she had spent time in the city is when she was tying the knot. I love celebs who can make moves in silence so that their craft is what we’re talking about and not their personal lives. The 46-year-old ESSENCE Festival performer is very private about her love life, and fans and celebrity friends celebrated the news although Ledisi didn’t give many details as far as when, where and how.
The “Pieces of Me” singer looks effortlessly lovely and happy and we wish her all the best as she continues her life journey with the love of her life. Let me find out, New Orleans is the spot I need to send my BFFs so they can kind their very own Kofi Siriboe, Big Easy type bae.
